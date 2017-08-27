Chala M’mwamba, Chala M’mwamba: Blue Jamboree As Gladys Sam Ganda Wins DPP Primaries In Nsanje-Lalanje

By on 14 Comments

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has sent a  strong warning  to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to forget winning Nsanje Lalanje constituency, in the by-elections which are set to take place soon ,as the people’s favorite in the area  Gladys Ganda emerged the winner in the primary elections which the party through its National Governing Council (NGC) conducted in the area on Sunday.

Glady’s Ganda  won the primaries by a majority vote against fellow aspirants namely ; Caros Njazi and Winnie Wakudyanaye.

Thousands of supporters turned out to take part in the primary elections  and there was a great jubilation when those who presided over the elections announced that Ganda was the winner.

Malawi Congress Party think-tanks  are reported to have gone back to their  drawing table, saying the winning of Ganda has shuttered  their hopes of winning the constituency.

The constituency became vacant when the former Deputy Transport Minister Sam Ganda  died in India after losing a battle against cancer in May 2017.

DPP supporters celebrating her victory

Chala M’mwamba, Chala M’mwamba: Blue Jamboree As Gladys Sam Ganda Wins DPP Primaries In Nsanje-Lalanje added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

14 Responses to "Chala M’mwamba, Chala M’mwamba: Blue Jamboree As Gladys Sam Ganda Wins DPP Primaries In Nsanje-Lalanje"

Newer Comments →
  1. Brighton Break   August 27, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Chala mmwamba kuti chizitanimo mmwambamo? Palibe zimenezooo! Chala pansi basi!!

    Reply
    • Frank Waleta   August 27, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      I think you are mad you must be stupid,up to this juncture you dont know the meaning of pointing fingers up?

      Reply
    • Quesi Aubrey Chigwenembe   August 27, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      Mcp ndiyomwe ikutenga apa Dpp mbanva

      Reply
    • Brighton Break   August 27, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      Mr frank pointing a finger up? For what? I think we have just met mad men here. You and me

      Reply
  2. Soko Khama Bravo   August 27, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Akunama awa DPP ndi more

    Reply
  3. Duncan Makarios Mgogo   August 27, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    musathe mau a dpp gule sanathe

    Reply
  4. Matenje Prince   August 27, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Ine ndi mcp. Ndipo simunati

    Reply
  5. Benjamin Kaunga Nyirenda   August 27, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Kodi ma primaries adayamba?

    Reply
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply