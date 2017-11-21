Chakwera’s Speech-writers Stanley Kenani, Henry Kachaje Under Fire Over ‘out of order’ Embarrassment

A college of strategists for the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is bitter with one of their own, Stanly Onjezani Kenani, for including unparliamentary words in the speech that he wrote for the party’s president Lazarus Chakwera.
The speech has earned Lazarus Chakwera a great political embarrassment after it was declared out of order by speaker of parliament Richard Msowoya.
Last week, Speaker Richard Msowoya, who is also vice president for MCP ruled Chakwera out of order for among others, calling President Peter Mutharika ‘insensitive’ and ‘incompetent’ while responding to the President’s address.
Msowoya described the statements ‘unparliamentary and further ruled that they should be removed from the Hansard- the official records at Parliament.
This has not gone down well with some strategists in the MCP who are accusing Kenani of throwing Chakwera into a first-of-its-kind embarrassment.
“This is a great embarrassment because this is the first time a leader of opposition has had his speech declared ‘out of order’. Kenani as a writer should have known better that some of the words in the speech he wrote for our president can never be accommodated in parliament. We are really not happy with him,” said an MCP operative who did not want to be named.
Kenani and the self styled economist and motivational speaker Henry Kachaje take turns in writing speeches for Chakwera.
The speaker’s action follows a concern raised by government chief whip Henry Mussa that some of the words used by the leader of opposition were unpalatable.
According to Msowoya, Kenani’s speech- for his client Chakwera, contravened Standing Order 97 of the National Assembly.
chirungamo chimawawa ,mzanu watura Pasi Ku Zimbabwe kwasara uyu uyu nayeso ature
Ovotafe tagwirizana naye Chakwera, big up Pro. President Chakwera…
I believe these strategists are a team of goodwill for Congress, the speech was really sounded alien even before the Speaker ruled some of the words out of order as we’re unparliamentary. This is a warning siren to the Leader of opposition to see to it that he personally has a full understanding of the speech drafted for him before taking it to an honourable podium like the Assembly. It is unfortunate that the errors have completely engulfed even the sense that would have been embraced by the nation had good language been used.it is unfortunate that even after the Speaker who is Congress VP politically ruled out according to Parliamentary orders that there were some unacceptable words in the speech there are still blind supporters who still insist that there is nothing wrong in the speech, these are the ones who can not see that the writers errored and such support is dangerous to our beloved Congress. If such people are serious then just take the Speaker to Court for interpretation of the standing orders,otherwise we red to accept the errors and respect democratic principles for the good of the party. Let’s cooperate and accept it as a collective without hearing the blame on the authors singularly. We learn through mistakes, no man is an Island.
Man, don’t believe this, no one in MCP is complaining and this is just an indication that DPP government has nothing to tell people, why are they using all these fallacious constructions to distort such a parliamentary error, by the way that doesn’t mean Chakwera was morally wrong or lying. Just see ma comments apa update iyi yokha, amalawi Peter watilemera, ndipo sitikumufuna ngati tili mu democracy tiona 2019, fallacy yawo a Malawi voice sitikutenga. Mabodza basi. Fundo alibe anthuwa.