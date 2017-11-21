Chakwera’s Speech-writers Stanley Kenani, Henry Kachaje Under Fire Over ‘out of order’ Embarrassment

A college of strategists for the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is bitter with one of their own, Stanly Onjezani Kenani, for including unparliamentary words in the speech that he wrote for the party’s president Lazarus Chakwera.

The speech has earned Lazarus Chakwera a great political embarrassment after it was declared out of order by speaker of parliament Richard Msowoya.

Last week, Speaker Richard Msowoya, who is also vice president for MCP ruled Chakwera out of order for among others, calling President Peter Mutharika ‘insensitive’ and ‘incompetent’ while responding to the President’s address.

Msowoya described the statements ‘unparliamentary and further ruled that they should be removed from the Hansard- the official records at Parliament.

This has not gone down well with some strategists in the MCP who are accusing Kenani of throwing Chakwera into a first-of-its-kind embarrassment.

“This is a great embarrassment because this is the first time a leader of opposition has had his speech declared ‘out of order’. Kenani as a writer should have known better that some of the words in the speech he wrote for our president can never be accommodated in parliament. We are really not happy with him,” said an MCP operative who did not want to be named.

Kenani and the self styled economist and motivational speaker Henry Kachaje take turns in writing speeches for Chakwera.

The speaker’s action follows a concern raised by government chief whip Henry Mussa that some of the words used by the leader of opposition were unpalatable.

According to Msowoya, Kenani’s speech- for his client Chakwera, contravened Standing Order 97 of the National Assembly.

