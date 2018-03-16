Chakwera’s PR Stunt Shocks Assemblies of God Leadership, Forces SG To Issue Statement Against Malawi Voice

Reverend Lazarus Chakwera’s attempt to thrash revelations that he embezzled Assemblies of God finances has shocked the church’s leadership, sources have said.

Following Malawi Voice’s revelations that the former Man of God was panicking with revelations that he stole hundreds of millions worthy money from Assemblies of God Press when he was the very President of the Church, Chakwera forced the current leadership to issue a statement exonerating the MCP leader from the plunder.

Chakwera forced some members of the leadership barely a week after he attended and preached at Kanjedza Assemblies of God church. During the sermon, Chakwera also took into the church a Sheikh Muslim who took over Abusa’s seat.

And sources within the church have confided in Malawi Voice that the Assemblies of God leadership has expressed great shock at Chakwera’s public lie.

” The statement was actually written by some MCP PR boys and delivered to the church through Chakwera’s errand boy just for signing. We are actually shocked at the degree of lies being said in the statement. Unfortunately our secretary general is a puppet of Chakwera and he even reached a point of kneeling down before him whenever he sees his face,” said one of the leaders.

Like this: Like Loading...