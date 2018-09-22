Chakwera’s Leadership Is Both Shambolic And Symbolic: The Case Of Nancy Tembo

Two years ago I interacted with Nancy Tembo. She is a great woman with substance, purpose and honor.

Against odds she defeated Rhino Chiphiko square and clean in a recent by-election. People audibly spoke in the ballot.

Unfortunately, her competitor Rhino Chiphiko is the third most powerful figure in MCP. In the chain of command, Aljah Sidik Mia tops, followed by Abidia Mia and trailed by Rhino Chiphiko. I feel sorry for Lazarous Chakwer. He is trapped and subdued by this hegemony. He is politically caged and hanged. His MCP leadership is both shambolic and symbolic. He is a weak character to be trusted for presidency in 2019.

