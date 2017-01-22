Chakwera’s Deputy Economic Advisor Cornelius Mwalwanda Rapes House Maid, Bribes Police Officer With K200,000 At Chilumba Police

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Second Deputy Director of Economic Planning and one of Chakwera’s trusted men in the north, Cornelius Mwalwanda has raped his house girl.

According to investigations, the former member of Parliament for Karonga Central Constituency raped the house maid who hails from Lilongwe after failing to advance his romantic moves on her.

When the girl reported the matter to the police at Chilumba, Mwalwanda challenged her that she would get nothing from it as he is well connected and no police officer has the guts to arrest him in the district.

Mwalwanda bribed the police officers at Chilumba Police with Mk 200,000 and the case died naturally without justice being delivered to the victim.

The victim says her former boss Mwalwanda may have impregnated her  transimiting her with sexually transmitted infections in the process since Mwalwanda never used a condom when he was raping her, a development which has brought so much fear to the victim.

 

