Chakwera, you are a ‘Mignolet’

After the 2014 tripartite elections, we created a goalkeepers situation just like in a football club where goalkeepers try to impress to be the team’s number one.

With Peter Mutharika already President of the country, MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera has for the past four years been Malawi’s second choice President. Yes, he was the second choice President although Chilima (State Vice President) was then in DPP.

Until Vice President Saulos Chilima’s open challenge to his master (Peter) that resulted in the launch of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Chakwera’s chances are no longer the same. Automatically Chilima has claimed the position of the second choice President, pushing Chakwera with a stamina to become the third choice President. Mutharika remains number one (he is the incumbent).

Let me take a break and talk football, English football to be specific as it teaches us better and bitter lessons. For starters, I am a Kop together with fellow newsroom men in the names of Sam Banda Jnr, Stephen Dub Dakalira and Elvis Howahowa.

In our mersyside red, Simon Mignolet who is a Belgian has been our number one shotstopper for seasons before our German gaffer Jurgen Klopp brought in his fellow countryman Loris Karius who eventually became the first choice goalkeeper condenming Mignolet to the bench for almost half of the 2017/18 season which he (Karius) ended by committing two silly champions league goalkeeping mistakes that cost us the Eropean title that we badly wanted at Anfield.

Now, the kop’s Klopp eveded the transfer market and has brought us Brazilian no.1 in the name of Allison Baker, the same goalkeeper who conceded five goals in a single game against us in the champions league last season when he was playing for Italian side Roma. Automatically Baker is Liverpool’s no.1, Karius is the second choice and Mignolet risk missing out completely as he is pushed further third. He needs to pull up his socks if he is to stay at anfield or move on and play elsewhere. Already he is in his thirties, so its now or never.

In Malawi’s political Anfield, Chakwera just like Mignolet is pushed third having succumbed to a Chilima push.

It may be time up for Mignolet at Anfield and so is the time for Chakwera having two favourites in their front.

This league and game may not be yours Chakwera and you may lose again unless you pull yours socks higher along with Mignolet to reclaim your positions. Otherwise Chakwera, you are a ‘Mignolet’.

Gratias Tibi