Chakwera Under Fire For Distributing Party Materials At John Chilembwe’s National Prayers

Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday made news the wrong way when he sent his boys to distribute party regalia at John Chilembwe Memorial prayers in Chiradzulu.

Following the incident, church ushers stopped the party boys from proceeding with their conduct.

However, the party rushed to the media and presented a wrong version of the story claiming that they were roughed up by DPP members.

Truth of the matter is that Chakwera gave orders to his security aide to distribute party t-shirts and flags to supporters who thronged his car upon arrival.

When time came for the ceremony to commence, Chakwera supporters were seen thronging towards the tents in party colours.

That is when church ushers stopped them and asked them to take off party regalia before attaining their seats. Being violent people they are, the supporters mistook the ushers for DPP cadets such that they started causing trouble by pushing and shoving.

Following the incident, MCP has been playing the sympathy card as if they were victimized at the event.

Providence Industrial Mission and some political observers have since faulted the MCP of failing to observe the decorum and neutrality of the event.

“It is wrong for Chakwera to dress his supporters in party colours. He has been here during the previous events he should have known the unwritten rules. We are so disappointed at what MCP did,” said human rights activist Billy Banda.

This is not the first time for Chakwera to misuse a church function for party leveraging. Everywhere he goes he takes with him youth leaguers wearing party colours.

