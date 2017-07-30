Chakwera Tells Msowoya To Stop Being Jealous Of Mia…”Anger Eats Your Body, Anger Will Leave Your Body Devastated”

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has told some party members to stop being jealous of people who are joining the party.

This was an apparent reference to the party’s vice president Richard Msowoya who has been trying to block Sidik Mia who openly declared to take over from Msowoya as Chakwera’s runningmate in 2019, a development which did not go down well with Msowoya.

Speaking during a political rally at Nkhotakota Old Airdrome yesterday, Chakwera said instead of being angry, such members should concentrate on working for both the party’s and country’s unity and development.

He used the Biblical parable of a prodigal son who was welcomed by the father even after moving out of the home disgracefully.

While emphasising on the need for the father to unite the family, Chakwera said some people moved out of the MCP due to different reasons and there is no need for some members to be unhappy with their ‘homecoming.’

“Anger eats your body, anger will leave your body devastated, it will leave you in pain,” Chakwera said. He said the party is welcoming everyone who is against nepotism, regionalism and will be happy to see Malawi move out of poverty.

MCP vice president Richard Msowoya and the new MCP member Sidik Mia attended the rally and were given the platform to address the crowd. Mia described Msowoya as his friend.

“People are saying I am talking bad about Richard Msowoya but Richard Msowoya is my friend. He is the Speaker of the National Assembly but to me he is a friend. If we are to battle then we will be battling in our family,” Mia said amidst laughter from party members.

Msowoya welcomed Mia and others joining the MCP but did not directly comment on his relationship with Mia. Msowoya then told the gathering not to vote for the people who are currently stealing from them during the 2019 elections.

