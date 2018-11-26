Chakwera Taking MCP Into Headless Direction

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) appears to be hitting the road. A few days ago the oldest party conducted some whistle-stop rallies in Dowa and some places in the central region, where the party’s running-mate designate, Muhammad Sidik Mia and Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the President, have been busy pleading with voters to usher the party in government next year. They are busy telling people that MCP is now a new and reformed political party and that all individuals who gave the party a bad name have proliferated other political parties.

As much as it is true that there is new leadership in MCP, it must be known that new leadership does not always mean good leadership. New leadership also does not mean a new leadership concept or vision; it may only means the people that are leading are new in their posts, which appear to be the case of Reverend Chakwera. Since he took over the presidential mantle at MCP, Chakwera has displayed furious love for money, a personal trait which has deeply compromised his leadership style and taken MCP to the deep end.

This is why they always say before you point at a speck in someone else’s eye, it is important to first remove the log from your own eye because ‘he who seeks equity must also always come with clean hands.’ A quick research and analysis of MCP and its leadership, has revealed that because of his love for money, the good Reverend has surrounded himself with fraudsters and people of questionable integrity.

Everybody knows that Lazarus Chakwera would not have settled for Muhammad Sidik Mia as his running-mate designate if it were not for Mia’s money. Mia is a confirmed political prostitute and someone whose political experience is only just about hopping from one political party to another. He has not accomplished anything worth writing about on the political scene other than the fact that he is power hungry and would like to become President of this country one day.

Mia’s education is almost invisible only that he speaks some clean English. He is a heartless coward and insensitive man who deserted his friend; the late Bingu wa Mutharika, before the former President’s remains had even been interred in the grave. As if this was not enough, Sidik Mia stole millions of Malawi Kwachas raised at DPP’s fundraising dinner in 2012, which was held a few weeks before Bingu wa Mutharika’s death.

Mia was entrusted with the funds as Treasurer General of the DPP that time, but he only handed over MK38 million to the party out of the over MK160 million that was raised, and by that time he had already crossed over to the People’s Party (PP) of Joyce Banda.

Currently, Sidik Mia is on the brink of taking over MCP powered by his wife, Abida Mia. Abida is the kingmaker and the power behind Sidik Mia’s furious presidential ambition.

Through Abida’s prodding, the Mias have virtually taken over the heart and soul of MCP; they have planted their relatives in almost half the constituencies in the Southern Region, and Abida herself is also a parliamentary aspirant in Chikwawa.

All key decision makers in the party’s National Executive (NEC) have been bought by Abida Mia and no one can protest or support any decision to the contrary.

The Mias have even funded the printing of a party cloth where Sidik Mia is juxtaposed with Lazarus Chakwera as his running-mate despite the fact that the party’s constitution does not oblige the President to choose his Vice as his running mate. This is also the reason why the party’s primary elections have been the most chaotic in the history of the party. It is due to Chakwera’s failed leadership, which has practically failed to tame and control the Mias due to their money.

However, despite this crazy personal profile for Sidik Mia, Lazarus Chakwera still thinks Sidik Mia is the best thing that has ever happened to MCP since it was established, because Mia is able to pump money into the party’s coffers; he can offer Chakwera his big Sports Utility VX vehicles to ride and swag around as he goes to political rallies. For Chakwera, this is what matters. It is also due to his love for money that the good Reverend has surrounded himself with fraudsters and people of questionable integrity to do his bidding so that he fulfills his larger mission of personal aggrandizement.

Chakwera’s personal assistant, Gladwell Chimtande, was fired at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) due to mismanagement of funds, after he embezzled substantial amount of money for his personal use; his spiritual advisor, Pastor Thom is a failed man of God who is no longer pastoring after he was caught red handed having sex with a member of his Church. He now claims to be advisor to Lazarus Chakwera and happens to be a known drug addict and Chamba smoker.

Henry Kamata, another Chakwera’s personal assistant, swindled funds at Mbendera and Nkhono Associates where he used to work as accountant before relocating to Lilongwe; whilst Baldwin Chiyamwaka, Chakwera’s self acclaimed media strategist, has been extorting and soliciting money from Asians in Lilongwe in the name of MCP yet the funds are not accounted for or piped through to the party.

Chakwera’s son-in-law and speech writer, Pastor Sean Kampondeni, has been eating money from shadow MPs and from some Asians in Lilongwe by promising them government contracts once MCP gets into power. He even drives MCP vehicles including the official leader of opposition vehicle. To top it all, Chakwera’s Director of Security, a Mr. Luba is a convict. Luba used to be a Senior Prosecutor at Police Headquarters in Lilongwe where he stole exhibit money. He was convicted by Justice Chifundo Kachale when he was the Chief Resident Magistrate in Lilongwe, which is how he lost his job.

This is only a sneak-peek into the inside of what is now touted as a clean and refreshed party. In fact, Sidik Mia is the worst person who will most likely take MCP down its last precipice. He has no business to claim holier-than-thou or moralize Chilima or criticize other politicians because the ground from which he is standing on is already giving way.

DISCLAIMER: Sam Sotta writes in his own right. His views are not necessarily those of Malawi Voice.

