Chakwera Rejects Convention: Accuses Gustuv Kaliwo of Plotting to Usurp MCP Leadership

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has rejected calls for the party to go for a convention.

Some sectors of MCP, led by the party’s secretary general Gustuv Kaliwo, are calling for an early convention, saying it was the only way to iron-out infighting that has erupted in the country’s oldest political grouping.

But commenting on the matter for the very first time, Chakwera told a political rally in Rumphi that MCP was not going into an early convention, accusing Kaliwo and his followers of plotting to usurp leadership of the party through backdoor.

Chakwera further advised Kaliwo and his team to respect the outcome of 2013 convention arguing it was the only way to unify the party.

Few weeks ago, Kaliwo, called for an urgent convention to resolve various concerns that have rocked the MCP, aimed at resolving these, ahead of 2019 general elections.

The convention is scheduled for July 7-9, 2017 at a venue to be communicated by the special committee that will be set for the occasion.

Kaliwo’s call for the convention comes amid squabbles that have been brewing in the party for two years since Lazarus Chakwera took over the leadership of the Party from John Tembo.

Addressing the news conference in Blantyre, Kaliwo, who was franked by his deputy Chatonda Kaunda, said the convention was called upon by party’s district and regional chairpersons.

Kaliwo, a lawyer by profession, told reporters that the announcement was agreed upon after all avenues of amicably and internally resolving the issues and yielded no results.

SG Kaliwo said according to powers vested in him, with more than half of the party chairpersons, it was proper to make the announcement of the convention, before things get out of hand ahead of 2019 general elections.

The MCP SG said that as the party-keeper, it was wise and proper, to listen to demands for the convention as stipulated in the MCP constitution.

