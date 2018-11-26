Chakwera Promises Torture And Bloodshed As He Vows To Restore Kamuzu Legacy

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera says he will restore Kamuzu legacy of:

-Dispossession of property!

-The terror machine of Youth League modelled on Nazi Red Shirts!

-Detentions without trial!

-Hounding Jehovah’s Witnesses to exile!

-Dissolving critics in acid drums!

-Hammering people to death like the Mwanza Four!

-Torching village like it did with Moto Village in Mangochi!

-Accidentalising people!

-Feeding some to crocodiles!

-Letter bombing critics!

-Denying Northern region development!

-Chasing away all teachers from the North from other regions of the country!

– Forcing pregnant women to buy party card for the unborn child

– Forcing the poor to give chickens, eggs, goats and cows to the president

