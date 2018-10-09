Chakwera Promises To Give Malawian Jobs To Foreigners

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has suggested that the position of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director should be open to foreign professionals as one way of fighting corruption in the country.

Chakwera—who is also leader of opposition in Parliament— speaking on Monday in Mzimba during a whistle-stop tour, said the country needs to open up the ACB czar post to foreign professionals that can help deal with corruption rather than stick with compromised Malawian nationals appointed by the Executive.

“We want people at the help of dealing wuth corruption like ACB to be independent. We want that even in Sadc [Southern Africa Development Community] region, we should be sharing ideas. Any suitable person outside Malawi should be able to apply for the job of ACB director general, not just Malawians, “ said Chakwera.

