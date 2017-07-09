Chakwera, Msowoya Factions Fight Over Mia

There was drama in Mzuzu on Tuesday last week when factions belonging to Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera and vice president Richard Msowoya tussled over disagreements on the coming into to the party of Sidik Mia.

Mia has gone flat out addressing meetings among Muslim groups asking for their support for his joining of MCP where he wants to be vice president.

But Mia is facing resistance from some sections of the party including Msowoya and his followers.

The battle between followers of Chakwera and Msowoya played out last week when MCP councilor for Chiwavi Gabie Mwaungulu, a Msowoya sympathizer, attempted to hack deputy regional chair for the north, a Soko, at Mzuzu High Court.

The two warring sides emerged at the regional office some months ago after it was learnt that Chakwera was planning to dump Msowoya for Mia as his running mate.

The Mwaungulu-led camp is bitter with Chakwera’s move, describing him as “full of nepotism, regionalism and a dictator”.

The pro-Chakwera camp on the other hand accuses Msowoya for being stingy and failing to associate with people and the poor as Mia is said to do.

Since then, the two camps have not been seeing each other eye to eye and their hatred of each other boiled over on Tuesday when the highly-charged Mwaungulu invaded the regional office which is much controlled by the Chakwera faction which is led by Soko.

Mwaungulu was armed with a machete and was hunting for Soko to hack him.

“I am closing the office today and I will deal with anyone who attempts to reopen it,” said Mwaungulu as he headed to Mzuzu High court where Soko and other party officials were attending to some case.

On reaching the premises, Mwaungulu headed straight towards Soko but people grabbed the machete and restrained him from unleashing his terror.

They dragged Mwaungulu to the party’s offices for reconciliation talks but this hit a snag.

A regional committee member said Mwaungulu had been sponsored by Msowoya to engineer the fracas and the eventual removal of Chakwera who he feels has betrayed him.

He said some of the members of the regional committee switched their support from Msowaya to Mia because he (Mia) has been summoning them and giving them huge sums of money to buy their support.

He said Chakwera is also banking on Mia to finance the party’s campaign in 2019.

“Msowoya is very bitter with the picking of Mia as running mate and is trying everything possible to destroy us. On his side, there is Jessy Kabwila, Chizanja Nkhoma, Lovemore Munlo and others,” he said.

Msowoya himself has personally expressed his discomfort and disapproval with Mia’s approach to MCP membership.

Addressing rallies in the region recently, Msowoya warned Mia against flouting party procedures and disregarding its structures.

“I just want to warn some one that there are party structures where ever you go so you shouldn’t expect to join the party and become running mate while there are already established positions in the party,” he said.

The ousted Publicity Secretary for the party Jessie Kabwila has been one of the many that have expressed strong public disapproval of the manner in which Mia is going about his entry into the party.

Kabwila has warned Mia to follow procedures instead of coming in straight for the vice presidency when there is a legitimate vice president.

