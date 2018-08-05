Chakwera, MCP Rejected In Own Stronghold: Malawians Say “Never Again”

Leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera had a rude awakening over the weekend, when a rally he held at Mapatapila in Lilongwe was marred with low turn out, even though the area is a stronghold for the crocodile party.

The low turnout is a clear indication by Malawians that they are no longer interested in neither Chakwera nor MCP.

MCP has lost popularity offlate in all the regions as evidenced by not only low turn outs in its rallies but also people in the party’s stronghold unwilling to register.

