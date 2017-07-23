Chakwera Is Anti-media, Declares Misa-Malawi  

Media Institute for Southern Africa Malawi Chapter (Misa- Malawi) Chairperson Theressa Ndanga has described leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera as a very arduous person who gives journalists topsy-turvy days through his unwavering waywardness and unfriendliness towards the media.
Ndanga also made a very astounding revelation that in her entire career she has spoken to Chakwera only twice.
She disclosed this in an exclusive interview with The Times Exclusive aired on Times TV Saturday this week.
“I don’t know if you also noticed but it is very difficult to talk with Chakwera. There are so many people you have to talk with before you talk with him,” she said.
The program’s host, Brian Banda, agreed with Ndanga and said, “I can also confirm on this national TV that I have spoken to Chakwera only two times if not three. And it was difficult to talk with him.”
On whether the opposition Malawi Congress Party financed her campaign, Ndanga refused saying she never linked up with any opposition party leader.
She said her campaign was financed by her personal savings and well wishers within the media.
However, Ndanga confessed to have received a congratulatory message from Chakwera upon her victory in the misa elections held in June this year.
She said she was shocked with the call.
Is it Malawi voice or DPP voice??
Was it not when she was talking about DPP cadets and yo president Muthalika on the threats to journalist as they were doing their normal job capturing Chaponda and His friend at court????
Can’t u say something the way it is huuu???
Kkkkkkkk pastor chakwera akuti ndi anti………… tamalizani inu
CHAKWERA ndiye ali bwinotu ndimaona ngati mundiuza kuti wasowetsa ndalama za anthu ndiye akukana kuti muyankhulane naye kapena ali ndi mlandu nkutheka a ACB akumufufuza kapena,if no then palibe nkhani.Muzikafunsa awo akumaganiziridwakuti aba chuma cha bomawo
CHAKWELA THE MOST INU ANDAGHA MWAZIWA LITI IZI OSANENA KALE GO TO HELO WAVA
Munthu wamkulu sayankhula zilizose kkkk! anaachepa