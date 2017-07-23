Chakwera Is Anti-media, Declares Misa-Malawi  

Media Institute for Southern Africa Malawi Chapter (Misa- Malawi) Chairperson Theressa Ndanga has described leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera as a very arduous person who gives journalists topsy-turvy days through his unwavering waywardness and unfriendliness towards the media.

Ndanga also made a very astounding revelation that in her entire career she has spoken to Chakwera only twice.

She disclosed this in an exclusive interview with The Times Exclusive aired on Times TV Saturday this week.

“I don’t know if you also noticed but it is very difficult to talk with Chakwera. There are so many people you have to talk with before you talk with him,” she said.

The program’s host, Brian Banda, agreed with Ndanga and said, “I can also confirm on this national TV that I have spoken to Chakwera only two times if not three. And it was difficult to talk with him.”

On whether the opposition Malawi Congress Party financed her campaign, Ndanga refused saying she never linked up with any opposition party leader.

She said her campaign was financed by her personal savings and well wishers within the media.

However, Ndanga confessed to have received a congratulatory message from Chakwera upon her victory in the misa elections held in June this year.

She said she was shocked with the call.

