Chakwera Faces Bitter Revolt Over Nepotism

Lazarus Chakwera is facing a bitter revolt from within his Malawi Congress Party for nepotism.

At the centre of the uprising is his appointment of members into the national executive committee on tribal lines.

Needless to say Chakwera’s nepotism and dictatorship extends as far as sidestepping the will of the public and imposing people related to him to stand as MPs in 2019.

Some officials in the party are of the view that under Chakwera the party has degenerated into a regional club, a Lilongwe-based faction and an abode of nepotism, which further risks its chances in 2019 elections.

In his time, Chakwera has made sure the party’s decision-making body is dominated by people from his home district of Lilongwe.

In fact, they say MCP can just as well be called Lilongwe Congress Party.

More than 18 members of its less than 25-member National Executive Committee all come from Lilongwe.

And they occupy almost all key positions which includes President, Treasurer General and Vice Treasurer General, Organizing Secretary, Director of Elections, Director of Women, Director of Youth, Director of Campaign, Director of Social Services and Director of Strategic Planning.

To make sure he is the only man making decisions and surrounded by handclappers, Chakwera has been purging from the party those that have opposed his leadership style.

Almost all his victims and critics come from outside Lilongwe. They include Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma (Kasungu), Richard Msowoya (Karonga), Felix Jumbe (Salima) and Jessie Kabwila (Salima).

The MCP leader has even shown the knack to practice nepotism at a grander scale. His shadow cabinet comprises members from central region.

And as 2019 edges closer, Chakwera has taken his nepotism further. He is imposing his brother- in-law Emmanuel Gondwe, brother to his wife Monicah Gondwe, to stand as MP for Rumphi West Constituency in 2019. Monica comes from Rumphi West.

This dictatorship, regionalism and nepotism are a source of discomfort to many in the party. They fear Chakwera’s behaviour slims the party’s chances in 2019 and beyond.

They are therefore planning a revolt against Chakwera at the party’s convention.

They see this as the only measure to redeem the party from further decline and make it consistent to values of democracy.

Since its ouster in 1994, MCP has performed abysmally in all past elections as Malawians still smart from its 31-year reign of terror.

Chakwera seems keen on maintaining the image of MCP as machine for abuse and bloodshed, at a time Malawians seek parties that entrech democracy they voted for in 1993.

