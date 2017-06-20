Chakwera Constituents Hail APM For Nsaru-Kabudula-Kasiya-Santhe Road Project

Communities around Nsaru-Kabudula-Kasiya-Santhe areas are happy with the road construction that government is implementing along these areas.

The road that starts from the old air-wing passing through the communities to Santhe and connect with Kasungu is said to be of importance to all people around the area.

Speaking at a meeting over the weekend during sensitization meetings organized by Mota Engil consultants, Traditional Authority Khongoni said when a community has a passable road it is easier to move from one place to another.

“We are happy to have this road project. People from this are will no longer have problems in transporting their produce to markets in Lilongwe and Kasungu,” said T/A Khongoni.

The chief, therefore, advised her subjects to refrain from derailing progress of the project and appealed to women and girls to desist from engaging in promiscuous activities with men who are constructing the roads to avoid pregnancies and diseases such as HIV and Aids.

Lilongwe District Environmental Officer Biswick Mlaviwa urged people in the area avoid making drainage along the road is constructed to avoid disasters like floods.

“Some people have the tendency of making drainages along the place where the road is being constructed saying the road has passed through their field. This is dangerous because when rains comes, there soil is usually washed away resulting in environmental degradation,” said Mlaviwa.

In an interview with MANA, consultant of Mota Engil Davie Chilonga said the meetings were organized to ensure that there is cooperation of communities in the implementation of the road project.

“These meetings were organized for communities to understand their rightful role in the project as well as the rightful role of the contractor and government.

“It was also vital for communities to appreciate the benefits of the road in a larger picture and their expected responsibilities to support and protect the road infrastructure investment being trusted with,” he said.

The Lilongwe-Kasungu through Nsaru- Kabudula- Kasiya- Santhe is a 98 km road that government of Malawi is constructing through Roads Authority and Motal Engil. So far, 28 km of the road has been constructed.(By Christina Mkutumula, Lilongwe, June 19, Mana)

