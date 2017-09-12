CEP Energy Partners Blantyre Press Club For AGM

Malawi’s Total authorized lubricants distributor, CEP Energy Limited has partnered the Blantyre on the occasion of its Annual General Meeting in Mangochi this weekend.

The company has contributed K360,000 towards the event.

Blantyre Press Club is a grouping of journalists from the southern region, registered under the Trustee incorporation Act.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, Cep Energy Limited National Sales Manager Ronald Banda said the support is an acknowledgement of the important role journalists and media houses play in the country.

“This contribution is our gesture of appreciation for the long-term partnership that we want to build with the media in the country as the integral component in our business,” said Banda.

Banda said the company is looking forward to a stronger partnership with the media in the country.

“This is a beginning of our partnership with Blantyre Press Club. We believe in partnership because the country can only develop if we have the right information and business rely on the journalists to convey messages of products and services to the customers,” he said.

In his remarks Blantyre Press Secretary General Simeon Shumba thanked CEP Energy for the support and appealed to companies and organisations to emulate the gesture.

“Blantyre Press Club is very humbled with this contribution from CEP Energy and it will go a long way to help us to host this important meeting. Let me also take this opportunity to call upon companies and organisations to emulate this good gesture,” said Shumba.

Minister of Information & Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi is expected to officially open the AGM which is slated to take place from September 15 to 17, 2017.

