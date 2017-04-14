CEO Mathildah Chithila Munthali Blocks Justice At National Council for Higher Education (NCHE)

National Council for Higher Education Chief Executive Officer Mathildah Chithila Munthali has obtained an injunction stopping forensic audit at the parastatal following reports of her abuse of public resources.

The audit conducted by M.G Globe started on Monday but stopped on Tuesday after she went to court to get an order stopping the process according to inside sources.

“And the board got very angry when they recieved the court order. They met on Wednesday and agreed to challenge the order,” said one officer at the institution.

Munthali’s move to get a court order is a deliberate ploy to obstruct justice after the media exposed her abuse of public resources last year. Among others, she and top management gave themselves huge allowances through fuel for a meeting in Lilongwe where their institution is.

The board suspended her but she later obtained court order stopping the suspension.

Since then she has been working because of the injunction. Employees at NCHE accuse her of

abuse of resources and nepotism among others.

In one of her memos Munthali admitted the abuse of reeources and promised to improve.

Board chair Stanley Khaila was not available for comment.

