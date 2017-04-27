Central Medical Stores Chief James Fombe In A K69million Wedding Spree At Livingstonia Beach

Livingstonia beach in Salima is fully booked up to next week to host people coming to attend the wedding of multi-millionaire James Fombe, Chief Executive Officer for the Central Medical Stores. The wedding budget is about K69 million. Below is a leaked conversation. More information coming on this.

[4/26, 11:15 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: Mkazi ndameneyo she is my Couzy Mphatso Tiyankhulenji Kadzamira

[4/26, 11:17 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: Can u believe kuti anagulira mudzi one kalala ya ukwati…everyone catooon ya u_fresh ndi butex…bundle yama tissue…

[4/26, 11:18 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: Kumudzi kwathu kwavutiratu guyz anthu sakumvesa sisinachitikeponso

[4/26, 11:18 PM] ‪+265 999 17 53 63‬: Ndalama zathu zamankhwala zimezo

[4/26, 11:18 PM] ‪+265 999 17 53 63‬: Cashgate at its best kkkk fans yaku CMS ma deal ngosayamba

[4/26, 11:30 PM] ‪+265 999 17 53 63‬: Mkaziyu dzina lake ndi Mphatso kodi?

[4/26, 11:31 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: Eya

[4/26, 11:32 PM] ‪+27 63 468 2172‬: Mmmmmmmmm

[4/26, 11:32 PM] ‪+27 63 468 2172‬: Zandiopsa sheeee

[4/26, 11:33 PM] ‪+265 881 84 69 48‬: Wish mtamuona opanda make up

[4/26, 11:33 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: But achibale onse aku Zomba & Blantyre anyamuka lero

[4/26, 11:33 PM] ‪+27 63 468 2172‬: Ndalama yachuluka 69 million

[4/26, 11:34 PM] ‪+265 999 17 53 63‬: Nde ati pa Valentine anapeleka BMW kwa chibwenzi chaku LL coloured Mphatsoyu atamutumiza ku Dubai

[4/26, 11:34 PM] ‪+27 63 468 2172‬: There is a big question mark here

[4/26, 11:35 PM] ‪+27 63 468 2172‬: Yooooio galimoto yodula. Iyo

[4/26, 11:35 PM] ‪+27 84 016 1390‬: Mphatso yo nde dhilu wawina

[4/26, 11:36 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: Shower inali ku Golden peacon Ku lilongwe

[4/26, 11:37 PM] ‪+27 63 468 2172‬: Aaaaa he is a billionaire

[4/26, 11:37 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: anakwatirapo kale

[4/26, 11:37 PM] ‪+265 999 17 53 63‬: Mkazi wa chiwilitu oyamba anasiyana ali naye ana atatu

[4/26, 11:38 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: True

[4/26, 11:38 PM] ‪+265 999 17 53 63‬: Amanyengananso ndi cousin w nzanga amamupangila zilizonee

[4/26, 11:38 PM] ‪+265 999 17 53 63‬: Moti she knows kuli ukwati moti azapita kkk

[4/26, 11:38 PM] ‪+265 999 17 53 63‬: Ndalama zitipha akazife

[4/26, 11:38 PM] ‪+27 84 016 1390‬: Mphatso wawina apa

[4/26, 11:39 PM] ‪+27 63 468 2172‬: But where is that money coming from poti mwati ndiwa mmboma

[4/26, 11:39 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: Ndukuuzani tawina ndife aku Ntchisi kkkkkkk

[4/26, 11:39 PM] ‪+265 999 17 53 63‬: Ma guy apa CMS yawo ija kkk Cashgate

[4/26, 11:40 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: Amapanga bussiness yogulitsa mbeu zosiyanasiyana..

[4/26, 11:42 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: Mphatso amagwira ntchito Ku Limbe leaf company

[4/26, 11:42 PM] ‪+265 884 90 45 98‬: There has got to be another source of his money.not hating Zili bhoo mzobhebha though.

[4/26, 11:43 PM] ‪+27 84 016 1390‬: Zotheka zimenezi ma works plus business akunhoyenera kuzipepesa

[4/26, 11:45 PM] ‪+265 999 17 53 63‬: Almost 32 groups yomwe ndili anthu akukamba nkhano yake yomwei

[4/26, 11:45 PM] ‪+265 884 30 37 28‬: Tili ndi Mp Boniface Kadzamira…ndi uncle ake

Like this: Like Loading...