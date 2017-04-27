Central Medical Stores Chief James Fombe In A K69million Wedding Spree At Livingstonia Beach

Livingstonia beach in Salima is fully booked up to next week to host people coming to attend the wedding of multi-millionaire James Fombe, Chief Executive Officer for the Central Medical Stores. The wedding budget is about K69 million. Below is a leaked conversation. More information coming on this.
[4/26, 11:15 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: Mkazi ndameneyo she is my Couzy Mphatso Tiyankhulenji Kadzamira
[4/26, 11:17 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: Can u believe kuti anagulira mudzi one kalala ya ukwati…everyone catooon ya u_fresh ndi butex…bundle yama tissue…
[4/26, 11:18 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: Kumudzi kwathu kwavutiratu guyz anthu sakumvesa sisinachitikeponso
[4/26, 11:18 PM] +265 999 17 53 63: Ndalama zathu zamankhwala zimezo
[4/26, 11:18 PM] +265 999 17 53 63: Cashgate at its best kkkk fans yaku CMS ma deal ngosayamba
[4/26, 11:30 PM] +265 999 17 53 63: Mkaziyu dzina lake ndi Mphatso kodi?
[4/26, 11:31 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: Eya
[4/26, 11:32 PM] +27 63 468 2172: Mmmmmmmmm
[4/26, 11:32 PM] +27 63 468 2172: Zandiopsa sheeee
[4/26, 11:33 PM] +265 881 84 69 48: Wish mtamuona opanda make up
[4/26, 11:33 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: But achibale onse aku Zomba & Blantyre anyamuka lero
[4/26, 11:33 PM] +27 63 468 2172: Ndalama yachuluka 69 million
[4/26, 11:34 PM] +265 999 17 53 63: Nde ati pa Valentine anapeleka BMW kwa chibwenzi chaku LL coloured Mphatsoyu atamutumiza ku Dubai
[4/26, 11:34 PM] +27 63 468 2172: There is a big question mark here
[4/26, 11:35 PM] +27 63 468 2172: Yooooio galimoto yodula. Iyo
[4/26, 11:35 PM] +27 84 016 1390: Mphatso yo nde dhilu wawina
[4/26, 11:36 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: Shower inali ku Golden peacon Ku lilongwe
[4/26, 11:37 PM] +27 63 468 2172: Aaaaa he is a billionaire
[4/26, 11:37 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: anakwatirapo kale
[4/26, 11:37 PM] +265 999 17 53 63: Mkazi wa chiwilitu oyamba anasiyana ali naye ana atatu
[4/26, 11:38 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: True
[4/26, 11:38 PM] +265 999 17 53 63: Amanyengananso ndi cousin w nzanga amamupangila zilizonee
[4/26, 11:38 PM] +265 999 17 53 63: Moti she knows kuli ukwati moti azapita kkk
[4/26, 11:38 PM] +265 999 17 53 63: Ndalama zitipha akazife
[4/26, 11:38 PM] +27 84 016 1390: Mphatso wawina apa
[4/26, 11:39 PM] +27 63 468 2172: But where is that money coming from poti mwati ndiwa mmboma
[4/26, 11:39 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: Ndukuuzani tawina ndife aku Ntchisi kkkkkkk
[4/26, 11:39 PM] +265 999 17 53 63: Ma guy apa CMS yawo ija kkk Cashgate
[4/26, 11:40 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: Amapanga bussiness yogulitsa mbeu zosiyanasiyana..
[4/26, 11:42 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: Mphatso amagwira ntchito Ku Limbe leaf company
[4/26, 11:42 PM] +265 884 90 45 98: There has got to be another source of his money.not hating Zili bhoo mzobhebha though.
[4/26, 11:43 PM] +27 84 016 1390: Zotheka zimenezi ma works plus business akunhoyenera kuzipepesa
[4/26, 11:45 PM] +265 999 17 53 63: Almost 32 groups yomwe ndili anthu akukamba nkhano yake yomwei
[4/26, 11:45 PM] +265 884 30 37 28: Tili ndi Mp Boniface Kadzamira…ndi uncle ake
Ndemutani coz mukungosokosela iye akuzidya, mostly showing it off to you all… tionese that pple do have ndalama
Makobidi onseo,nkhani zake zakuchipinda zomwezi?zomati mukamaliza nkhawa bii kaya nzangayi sanandipatse HIV,kaya?LOl.