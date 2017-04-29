Central Medical Stores’ Cashgate: From K69million Wedding Spree, Fombe Splashes Over K200million On Concubines’ Vehicles, Here Is The List

Mother of Weddings Underway At Livingstonia Beach In Salima

The Procurement Manager for Central Region Medical Stores Jimmy James Fombe is a heartless human being that deserves treason for contributing towards the fall of President Mutharika and his government.

Being a man working in one of the most sensitive departments that look after people’s life Fombe has failed to make his work into a calling but rather turned it into his garden to enrich himself. His behavior comes at a time when Malawians are having no food, no drugs, no medical equipments, no fuel and running hospitals in all our hospitals.

Fombe has become very rich in less than two years of service at CMS. He is one of the few civil servants that have accumulated questionable wealth.

Fombe has shocked, friends, relatives and the whole nation by being the first civil servant to host one of the most expensive weddings in Malawi valued at K69million. Mother Of All Weddings.

If that was not enough for a civil servant Fombe bought two expressive cars worth K70 million for him and his fiancee, the extravagant Fombe also pleased his many girlfriends by buying the following cars amounting to over K200million:

1-Violet Khonje- Toyota Axio
2-Pachalo Makaniankhondo- VW Golf
3- Maria Chidumu – Benz
4- Nellie Nguluwe- Tilda and Passo
5-Mercy Mvula- Xtrail
6- Plaxides daughter Blue- Golf

It is also rumored that Fombe bought a K200 million house from the owner of Ufulu Gardens.

Fombe is reaping so much from suppliers. When LPO is issued, he takes it himself to the suppliers and exchanges it with his commission. People like Fombe deserves to rot in jail for gambling with people’s life and tarnishing the image of his President.

We are therefore asking President Mutharika to take action on Fombe, the ACB should investigate him it can, FIU should do it’s part and Parliamentary committee on health should join the battle against this kind of merciless theft.

24 Responses to "Central Medical Stores’ Cashgate: From K69million Wedding Spree, Fombe Splashes Over K200million On Concubines’ Vehicles, Here Is The List"

  1. Sailes Grevazio Phiri   April 29, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Is this the 69 million kwacha wedding??? Kaya poti zinthu zadula but i don’t anything that can cost that much.

    • Moodah Moyo   April 29, 2017 at 9:04 pm

      on the picture you want to see everything?

    • Sailes Grevazio Phiri   April 29, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      Sometimes we need to look, and value the scene because we are talking about 69 million here. Anyway, Its not a fight maybe my eyes have a problem.

  2. Zimbabwean Alied   April 29, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Malawi!!!eh bolani tidzikala kwaeni kuno mpakana k2000 note,eh ayi

  3. Brian Masamba   April 29, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Mbuzi mwasiya za chaponda wakuba chimanga

  4. Gerald Sibu   April 29, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Malawians stop.being jealously

  5. Duncan Chizizi   April 29, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Fucking thieves shud really rot in jail broo,,,they r responsible for deaths in the hospitals.

    • Zimbabwean Alied   April 29, 2017 at 9:17 pm

      but why pple r qte evn amabungwe,koma eh ife tidzingotchona2 amwene

