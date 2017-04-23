‘Celebrity’ Tony Chitsulo Buried As A Poor Church Rat…Shame On FAM, Nyerere, Silver & Entire Soccer Fraternity

A Pathetic Coffin Carrying The Remains Of Chitsulo

Our football administrators can do better. Is this the way we can bury Tony Chitsulo?. FAM, Mighty Be-Forward Wanderers, Silver Strikers where were you?You made a name through him. So pathetic, so shameful! MHSRIP. An appeal to sports lovers let’s take care of the players who are at the centre of the sport.

During his time, Chitsulo played in different football clubs and the Malawi under 17 National team, as a striker.

Among the clubs Chitsulo played include Bangwe Madrid, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers.

In 2009, Chitsulo won the golden boot award while with the Central Bankers in the TNM Super League.

He 32-years old at the time of his death, according to our source.

(From Vitumbiko Nyirongo’s FB wall)

55 Responses to "‘Celebrity’ Tony Chitsulo Buried As A Poor Church Rat…Shame On FAM, Nyerere, Silver & Entire Soccer Fraternity"

  1. Anorld Kamponda   April 23, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Zakuthako

    Reply
  2. Bis Wills Malaidzah   April 23, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    kma zinazi ngt mulungu amaona enanu akulangilen pasi pompano coz wachitka awawu siulemu munthuyu wathandiza ma team anu kutenga zikho sangapite chomchi ngt munthu oti sanasiye dzina only God Nows

    Reply
  3. Raymond Kholomana Kondwani   April 23, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Ma player mutengerepo mphunziro apa

    Reply
  4. Joel Amakhosi Nzeke Chitembeya   April 23, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Guys tony amadwala chan So bad Iremember watching him that guy had pace #RIP we miss your talent

    Reply
