‘Celebrity’ Tony Chitsulo Buried As A Poor Church Rat…Shame On FAM, Nyerere, Silver & Entire Soccer Fraternity

Our football administrators can do better. Is this the way we can bury Tony Chitsulo?. FAM, Mighty Be-Forward Wanderers, Silver Strikers where were you?You made a name through him. So pathetic, so shameful! MHSRIP. An appeal to sports lovers let’s take care of the players who are at the centre of the sport.

During his time, Chitsulo played in different football clubs and the Malawi under 17 National team, as a striker.

Among the clubs Chitsulo played include Bangwe Madrid, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers.

In 2009, Chitsulo won the golden boot award while with the Central Bankers in the TNM Super League.

He 32-years old at the time of his death, according to our source.

(From Vitumbiko Nyirongo’s FB wall)

