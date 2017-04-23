‘Celebrity’ Tony Chitsulo Buried As A Poor Church Rat…Shame On FAM, Nyerere, Silver & Entire Soccer Fraternity

A Pathetic Coffin Carrying The Remains Of Chitsulo

Our football administrators can do better. Is this the way we can bury Tony Chitsulo?. FAM, Mighty Be-Forward Wanderers, Silver Strikers where were you?You made a name through him. So pathetic, so shameful! MHSRIP. An appeal to sports lovers let’s take care of the players who are at the centre of the sport.

During his time, Chitsulo played in different football clubs and the Malawi under 17 National team, as a striker.

Among the clubs Chitsulo played include Bangwe Madrid, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers.

In 2009, Chitsulo won the golden boot award while with the Central Bankers in the TNM Super League.

He 32-years old at the time of his death, according to our source.

(From Vitumbiko Nyirongo’s FB wall)

  1. Wellington Aphiri Luphale   April 23, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Iiiiiiiiiii koma sizoona tony anagwira ntchito yadziko osangoti club yokha ai sizinayenera kutelo ai aaaaaa FAM sulom silver beforwad ai sizinayende apa osamamukonda munthu Ali moyo ai plz

    Reply
  2. Christopher Kateta   April 23, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Thats True, And How Did They Feel On The Celemony. A BIG SHAME ON THEM

    Reply
  3. Joseph L Majawa   April 23, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Wat ever coffin it WL b barried in a day down on the ground wth him dere z nating athuwa adzilimbikila xool kuti akatha mpila they cn do something ma player xool sapita

    Reply
  4. Charle Mphepo   April 23, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    FAM B 4WARD & SILVER STRIKERS you are very stupd people mboli zanu nonse iyaaaah!!!!!!!

    Reply
  5. Richman Robert Chidangwe   April 24, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Or inuso mukanatha kupangapo kanthu nanga flames ndiyandani pagudwe bokosi labwino pomwe alimoyo palibe mwamupangila?????

    Reply
