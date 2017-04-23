‘Celebrity’ Tony Chitsulo Buried As A Poor Church Rat…Shame On FAM, Nyerere, Silver & Entire Soccer Fraternity

Our football administrators can do better. Is this the way we can bury Tony Chitsulo?. FAM, Mighty Be-Forward Wanderers, Silver Strikers where were you?You made a name through him. So pathetic, so shameful! MHSRIP. An appeal to sports lovers let’s take care of the players who are at the centre of the sport.
During his time, Chitsulo played in different football clubs and the Malawi under 17 National team, as a striker.
Among the clubs Chitsulo played include Bangwe Madrid, Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers.
In 2009, Chitsulo won the golden boot award while with the Central Bankers in the TNM Super League.
He 32-years old at the time of his death, according to our source.
(From Vitumbiko Nyirongo’s FB wall)
Iiiiiiiiiii koma sizoona tony anagwira ntchito yadziko osangoti club yokha ai sizinayenera kutelo ai aaaaaa FAM sulom silver beforwad ai sizinayende apa osamamukonda munthu Ali moyo ai plz
Thats True, And How Did They Feel On The Celemony. A BIG SHAME ON THEM
Wat ever coffin it WL b barried in a day down on the ground wth him dere z nating athuwa adzilimbikila xool kuti akatha mpila they cn do something ma player xool sapita
FAM B 4WARD & SILVER STRIKERS you are very stupd people mboli zanu nonse iyaaaah!!!!!!!
Or inuso mukanatha kupangapo kanthu nanga flames ndiyandani pagudwe bokosi labwino pomwe alimoyo palibe mwamupangila?????