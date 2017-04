Our football administrators can do better. Is this the way we can bury Tony Chitsulo. FAM, Mighty Beforward Wanderers, Silver Strikers where were you. You made a name through him. So pathetic, so shameful! MHSRIP. An appeal to sports lovers let’s take of the players who are at the centre of the sport. (From Vitumbiko Nyirongo’s FB wall)

