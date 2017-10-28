Celebrated Video Director Sukez Eyes Second UMP Video Director Of The Year Award

Malawian and international video Director Sukez , who recently got nominated in the on going UMP awards for best video director of the year has expressed that he is looking forward to winning the award come 18 November.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi Voice, Sukez Real name Gift Sukali described the UMP nomination as a proof that many people in the country are continously loving his work.

Sukez, who also won the same category last year, revealed that this year the best Video Director of the year will attract international attention since most of Malawian videos are getting approved for airplays on Channel O, Trace tv and many other international televisions.

The Co-founder of HD Plus Creations, Sukez, further pleaded with his fans to vote for him in the UMP awards which is scheduled to happen on 18 November at Bingu international Convention Center in the capital city of malawi,Lilongwe.

To vote for Sukez Send an SMS written “UMP/video director of the year/sukez” to 9393 (for TNM network) and 2885 (for Airtel network)

Like this: Like Loading...