Catholics, Synods, Muslims Undermine April ‘Demons’

The Catholic Church, Islamic community, synods and the Christian Council of Malawi have snubbed the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) which met at Golden Peacock to strategise on demonstrations.

The debate was heavily divided. In the meeting, PAC asked faith groups to mobilise people to go to the streets, but ECM, QMAM and MAM have refused to ask people to go to the road.

The resolution is that PAC should just endorse the demos but should not force people to go to the road.

