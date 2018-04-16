Catholics, Synods, Muslims Undermine April ‘Demons’

The Catholic Church, Islamic community, synods and the Christian Council of Malawi have snubbed the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) which met at Golden Peacock to strategise on demonstrations.
The debate was heavily divided. In the meeting, PAC asked faith groups to mobilise people to go to the streets, but ECM, QMAM and MAM have refused to ask people to go to the road.
The resolution is that PAC should just endorse the demos but should not force people to go to the road.
Awa ndiye atumiki a mulungu enieni , nanuso a boma konzani zithu
Gulu ili lidatha anthu adakuthawani
Osamvera aka amati Malawi voice ndi ka mouth piece ka DPP. Mademo aliko eni-eni koma amuthendere.
Demons indeed
Kusowa zochita mandemo akapange ndi azikazi awo