Catholics, Synods, Muslims Undermine April ‘Demons’

5 Comments

Chakwera and PAC members

The Catholic Church, Islamic community, synods and the Christian Council of Malawi have snubbed the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) which met at Golden Peacock to strategise on demonstrations.

The debate was heavily divided. In the meeting, PAC asked faith groups to mobilise people to go to the streets, but ECM,  QMAM and MAM have refused to ask people to go to the road.

The resolution is that PAC should just endorse the demos but should not force people to go to the road.

5 Responses to "Catholics, Synods, Muslims Undermine April ‘Demons’"

  1. Anonymous   April 16, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Awa ndiye atumiki a mulungu enieni , nanuso a boma konzani zithu

  2. Anonymous   April 16, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Gulu ili lidatha anthu adakuthawani

  3. Anonymous   April 17, 2018 at 3:35 am

    Osamvera aka amati Malawi voice ndi ka mouth piece ka DPP. Mademo aliko eni-eni koma amuthendere.

  4. Anonymous   April 17, 2018 at 4:08 am

    Demons indeed

  5. Anonymous   April 17, 2018 at 4:24 am

    Kusowa zochita mandemo akapange ndi azikazi awo

