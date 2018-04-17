Catholic Church Shocked With Its Priest Father Thomas Muhosha For ‘Killing’ Albino In Malawi

STATEMENT FROM CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF ZOMBA ON REVEREND FATHER

THOMAS MUHOSHA

The Catholic Diocese of Zomba has learnt with profound shock and shame the allegations against Reverend Father Thomas Muhosha, a priest of our Diocese linking him to the killing of albino, Mc Donald Masambuka.

The Diocese, like the rest of the

Catholic Church in Malawi has always strongly condemned the killing of our brothers and sisters with albinism.

In recent times, as a Diocese we have spoken out against the

abduction and killing of persons with albinism. It is with much sadness that we have learned of these allegations against a priest of our Diocese.

The Catholic Church defends the sanctity of life at any point of a person’s life and the killing of albinos is a direct violation of the sanctity of life.

The Diocese of Zomba wishes

to express its full cooperation with the arms of the law to see that truth and justice for the victims is established in this case.

The laws of the Catholic Church are clear and in

the case of Reverend Father Thomas Muhosha, he is henceforth suspended from priesthood awaiting conclusion of the case.

Upon the conclusion of the matter by a

competent court of law, due Church processes will follow according to the prescriptions of Canon Law. Meanwhile, we will do all we can to assist the police in their investigations whenever we will be required to do so.

We want to take this opportunity

to convey our deepest solidarity with all Catholic faithful and citizens of Malawi who are wounded in their faith due to this very sad incident.

Issued on: 17th April, 2018

Signed by:

+ Rt. Rev. George Desmond Tambala

BISHOP OF THE DIOCESE OF ZOMBA

