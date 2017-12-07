Catholic Bishops U-turn: Tells PAC To Civic-educate Malawians First On 50+1 Before Dec 13 Demos…Address The Knowledge Gap

Dear Colleagues,

Greetings from the Catholic Secretariat!

I am very happy to note that most of you have gladly received the Bishops’ endorsement of PAC’s peaceful marches. This is very good and encouraging. Let’s do everything we can to support electoral reforms. CCJP should be the last among the CSOs to question the importance of the reforms.

On another note, IT HAS BEEN BROUGHT TO MY ATTENTION (FATHER SAINDI) THAT THERE SEEMS TO BE KNOWLEDGE GAP REGARDING THE CONTENT OF THE REFORMS – WHAT WE ARE ADVOCATING FOR. May I take this opportunity to urge all of you, operating within your mandate of civic education, to assist Catholics and people of good understand why the Church should support the reforms. It is important to explain what are the reforms we are advocating for. This is important in order to address the knowledge gap on the reforms. Let’s do what we can before the march on 13 December 2017 to help the people understand the reforms.

Simply put, the Electoral Reforms are about:

1. The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill

2. The Electoral Commission (Amendment) Bill

3. The Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Bill

4. The Elections Management Fund Bill

5. Assumption of Office of President (Transitional Arrangements) Bill

6. The Referendum Bill.

Find attached Full Report of the Law Commission on the Review of the Electoral Laws.

I have also attached an abridged version of the same highlight what each bill is proposing and the rationale behind it. I hope this will facilitate the process of sensitizing the masses on the importance of the Electoral Reforms.

Our opponents are using the argument that this process should be delayed because people are not aware of the reforms. Let’s close this gap by helping the people understand the reforms. The reforms are not just about 50%+1 although, that is an important component in the proposed reforms.

Let’s use every available media (Catholic media included) to advocate for the reforms.

Kind regards,

Rev. Fr. Henry SAINDI PhD

Secretary General – ECM

Catholic Secretariat, Area 11

Off Chimutu Road

P.O. Box 30384

Capital City, Lilongwe 3

MALAWI

E-mail: ecm@ecmmw.org,padrehenz@gmail.com

Telephone: +265-1-772-204

Fax: +265-1-772-019

Cell Phone: +265-999-556-601

“I’m a little pencil in the hand of a writing God, who is sending a love letter to the world” [Mother Teresa]

Like this: Like Loading...