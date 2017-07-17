Casualties In New Cabinet: Dr. Peter Kumpalume, Vincent Ghambi

Dr Peter Kumpalume and Vincent Ghambi, M.P.are the only casulties in the just released cabinet. Kumpalume was the minister of health while Ghambi was the deputy minister of education.
Here is the full list:
Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development:
Honourable Goodall Gondwe
Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism-Henry Mussa
Minister Of Health-Atupele Muluzi
Minister of Agriculture- Joseph Mwanamveka
Minister of Foreign Affairs-Emmanuel Fabiano- Foreign Affairs
Mining and Natural Resources-Aggrey Massi
Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development-Anna Kachikho
Minister of Education-Bright Msaka
Minister of Gender-Jean Kalilani
Minister of Local Government-Kondwani Nankhumwa
Minister of Home Affairs-Grace Chiumia
Minister of Information-Nicholas Dausi
Minister of Labour- Francis Kasaila
Minister Of Justice-Samuel Tembenu
Transport-Jappie Mhango
Civic Education-Cecelia Chazama
Everton Chimulilenji-Deputy Defence
Clement Mkumbwa-Deputy Gender Minister
The President has also appointed Charles Mhango as the New Attorney General
Ghambi yapweteka ndi DVD ija bwanji?
Atupele nde akuyendatu! Kodi ameneyu Ali ngati Gupta family Ku SA
The only Minister who were performing has been dropped (Kumpalume). Taking on board all recycled failures.