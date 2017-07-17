Casualties In New Cabinet: Dr. Peter Kumpalume, Vincent Ghambi

Connect on Linked in

Dr Peter Kumpalume and Vincent Ghambi, M.P.are the only casulties in the just released cabinet. Kumpalume was the minister of health while Ghambi was the deputy minister of education.

Here is the full list:

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development:

Honourable Goodall Gondwe

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism-Henry Mussa

Minister Of Health-Atupele Muluzi

Minister of Agriculture- Joseph Mwanamveka

Minister of Foreign Affairs-Emmanuel Fabiano- Foreign Affairs

Mining and Natural Resources-Aggrey Massi

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development-Anna Kachikho

Minister of Education-Bright Msaka

Minister of Gender-Jean Kalilani

Minister of Local Government-Kondwani Nankhumwa

Minister of Home Affairs-Grace Chiumia

Minister of Information-Nicholas Dausi

Minister of Labour- Francis Kasaila

Minister Of Justice-Samuel Tembenu

Transport-Jappie Mhango

Civic Education-Cecelia Chazama

Everton Chimulilenji-Deputy Defence

Clement Mkumbwa-Deputy Gender Minister

The President has also appointed Charles Mhango as the New Attorney General

Like this: Like Loading...