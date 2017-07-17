Casualties In New Cabinet: Dr. Peter Kumpalume, Vincent Ghambi

Dr Peter Kumpalume and Vincent Ghambi, M.P.are the only casulties in the just released cabinet. Kumpalume was the minister of health while Ghambi was the deputy minister of education.

Here is the full list:

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development:
Honourable Goodall Gondwe
Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism-Henry Mussa
Minister Of Health-Atupele Muluzi
Minister of Agriculture- Joseph Mwanamveka
Minister of Foreign Affairs-Emmanuel Fabiano- Foreign Affairs
Mining and Natural Resources-Aggrey Massi
Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development-Anna Kachikho
Minister of Education-Bright Msaka

Minister of Gender-Jean Kalilani

Minister of Local Government-Kondwani Nankhumwa

Vincent Ng’ambi: Out Of Cabinet

Minister of Home Affairs-Grace Chiumia

Minister of Information-Nicholas Dausi

Minister of Labour- Francis Kasaila

Minister Of Justice-Samuel Tembenu

Transport-Jappie Mhango

Civic Education-Cecelia Chazama

Everton Chimulilenji-Deputy Defence

Clement Mkumbwa-Deputy Gender Minister

The President has also appointed Charles Mhango as the New Attorney General

  1. Patriot   July 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    The only Minister who were performing has been dropped (Kumpalume). Taking on board all recycled failures.

    Reply
