Castel Boosts Green And Gold Gala

The hand-over ceremony: Castel Malawi official presents the dummy cheque to BMG members

Castel Malawi Limited, the leading producer and distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, has boosted Green and Gold themed night at Blue Elephant in Blantyre with a cool K1 million.



The event will take place on December 31 to end the year in style but most importantly, Castel will strengthen its position as the friendly brand to artists in Malawi.



It is not the first time for Castel to support artists in Malawi but this one is special considering that most artists are struggling for similar support locally.



Bossaro Music Group (BMG) received the K1 million in Blantyre on December 20.



“We appreciate the support that we always receive from Castel. That kind of sponsorship is an endorsement that music is associated with the Castel brand. While we entertain our fans, the fans also enjoy the beverages that Castel produces and distributes,” said Dalitso Mtambo who is the member of BMG.



Mtambo said people should come and end the year in style.

“We are ready to entertain our fans and celebrate what we have achieved in the year. We hope to do more in the New Year,” he said.



BMG has organised the Gold and Green Gala in collaboration with The Six Entertainment. Apart from performances by BMG and Piksy, there were will also be other activities that will start at 2pm.



There will be four bars inside and one bar in the car park. There will also be a Special Booster Lounge named after the new brand on the market Castel Cider.



For nearly 50 years, Castel Malawi Ltd has supplied the Malawi market with global brands such as Carlsberg beer, Coca Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Malawi Gin and Sobo Squash.



Castel Malawi is owned by the Castel Group, a French beverages company which was founded in 1949 by Pierre Castel. The Castel Group is the number 3 wine producer in the world, the number 2 producer of beer and soft drinks in Africa (excluding South Africa) with a presence in 23 countries on the continent, 85 breweries and 120 soft drinks plants.

