Cashgate Queen Joyce Banda Returns Home Saturday

Former president Joyce Banda whose her two year rule was characterised by plundering of state resources dubbed cashgate, will return on Saturday.

She left the country soon after losing the 2014 presidential elections to President Professor Peter Mutharika.

A statement from Banda’s spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya released on Monday says Banda will arrive around noon through Chileka International Airport.

The statement says Banda visited several countries that included United States of America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Banda was mentioned to have had a hand in the on going cashgate cases. Her Peoples Party is experiencing exodus of members including legislators.

