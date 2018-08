Connect on Linked in

Yet again, the enemies have failed in their smear campaign.

APM is clean! We have always said it. ACB has confirmed.

DPP is clean! The party received the donation like it happens with all political parties around the world and as is provided in the Political Parties Act.

Because of too much noise, DPP gave the donation back to the donor.

CASE CLOSED! FIND US ON THE GROUND!

