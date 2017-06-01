Carlsberg Still Undecided On Flames Sponsorship

The former official Sponsors of Malawi National Team, the Flames Carlsberg Malawi Limited says it is still deciding on whether to continue sponsoring Flames or not.

Carlsberg Malawi Limited Senor Brands Manager, Twikale Chirwa said this on Tuesday at Mpira House in Blantyre. He said that Carlsberg is still reviewing FAM-Carlsberg Sponsorship deal.

“We are in review of the national team sponsorship and we will make an official statement soon on the future of the Flames” said Twikale Chirwa. Carlsberg Malawi Limited in 2014 signed a three years contract with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to sponsor Flames to the tune of K250 Million Kwacha. The three years contract expired on May this year. (Thumbiko Nyirongo)

