Care Malawi Urges Girl Children To Have Self-esteem 

Care International in Malawi has challenged girl children in the country to develop self-esteem and confidence for them to achieve their educational and social goals in the society.

Care Malawi country director, Matthew Pickard, made the remarks in Lilongwe on Wednesday when the organisation held a luncheon as part of activities to commemorate this year’s International Day of Girls.

Pickard observed that girls in Malawi are facing a number of challenges that hinder their progress both in education and other social fronts.

“In Malawi, girls face significant challenge. So, Care Malawi is working in a number of projects [to improve the livelihoods of girls in the country]. But the fundamental thing is that girls should believe in themselves. They have to believe that they have same rights as boys. They should be given the same opportunities,” he stressed.

Pickard said International Day of Girls is a special day Malawians need to celebrate and recognise the potential of girl children in the society.

Cynthia Kane, a pupil at Khuza Full Primary School in Kasungu, disclosing that rape, poverty and long distances they travel to school are some of the problems hindering their progress in education.

Cynthia, therefore, called upon relevant authorities to join hands in uplifting poor girls out of the poverty trap that normally forces them into early marriages.

