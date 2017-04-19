Cama Urges Malawians To Establish Consumer Clubs

The Consumer Association of Malawi CAMA has urged Malawians to establish consumer clubs in their communities in order for them to be aware and exercise their consumer rights so that they can be protected from unfaithful sellers.

The call comes following a shared concern among consumers in social media platform of face book that the association, despite being very important to consumers, has offices only in major cities and not in remote districts.

According to some commentators on the page, the situation is making people in remote areas to lack knowledge concerning consumer rights as well as knowing where to complain whenever they are abused.

Responding to the concern, CAMA project coordinator, Maurice Nkawihe in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday said the association cannot have offices in all districts across the nation.

“CAMA cannot have offices in all areas across Malawi but I would advise Malawians to establish consumer clubs if they have not yet done so and then contact us on how we can work together,” said Nkawihe, adding that, CAMA is not mandated to have offices across the nation.

“Be informed that it’s not mandatory that we should have offices in every district across the country. However, there are consumer clubs established in schools and communities across the country and as CAMA we are interested to work with any newly established club,” he said.

Nkawihe also said his association would provide information support to the clubs once they are established.

“We do not provide any financial assistance to clubs, but we provide consumer information and education materials to support their activities besides working with them in implementing some of our programs,” he said.

He however, advised consumers who don’t have clubs to lodge complaints through their offices in Blantyre and through social media platform as well as contact details as displayed on their website.

The consumer clubs act as a center for disseminating consumer information and educating consumers through discussions and sharing issues involving consumerism in a community.

CAMA was established in 1994 with an aim to protect consumers from unfaithful sellers as well as educating them about their consumer rights. (By Charles Mphwere, Blantyre April 19, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...