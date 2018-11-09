CAF Preparations: Bullets Leaves On Nov 13 For Tanzania

Nyasa Big Bullets are scheduled to leave the country on November 13 for Tanzania where they are expected to play two friendly matches in preparations for the Confederations of African Football (Caf) Champions League tournament.

Bullets will kick start their Caf preparations on November 14 with a Dar es Salaam outfit Young Africans (Yanga) and on November 16, Bullets will play against the Zanzibar champions Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) Sports Club.

Unfortunately for Bullets, during the same dates of the friendlies, the Malawi national team will be playing against Comoros Island and some of Bullets key players like Captain John Lanjesi, goalkeeper Rabson

Chienda, strikers Chiukepo Msowoya and Patrick Phiri among others will be involved with the national

team engagements.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Friday, Bullets Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya said they chose the friendly dates basing on the Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) calendar window.

“The friendlies are planned during the Fifa calendar window whereby the Flames have got game or games. These are the weeks that we are allowed to have friendlies otherwise we have got the Super League and Cups that are running especially the Fisd Cup.

“It will be very hard for the associations to allow us to have a friendly on a day that we have got a game in the League or Cup.

“We took this opportunity whereby we knew that some of the players will go into the national team camp. Since we may not have a local League or Cup fixture for that week and we utilized that chance,” Haiya said.

Bullets will fly from Chileka International Airport and be back on November 19.

