By Public Demand CCJP Finally Speaks Out: Condemns Priest Involved In Albino Killing

CCJP Statement on the Linkage of Fr. Thomas Muhosha to the Killing of McDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism

The Catholic Commission of Justice and Peace (CCJP) in Malawi is deeply shocked with the alleged involvement of Fr. Thomas Muhosha in the killing of a person with albinism, McDonald Masambuka. CCJP convened an emergency meeting on 17th April 2018 to seriously reflect on this shocking news and joins the Diocese of Zomba in denouncing the killing of people with albinism.

CCJP has been in the forefront in actively advocating against attacking, abducting and killing people with albinism. CCJP is currently implementing a project called “Improving the lives of persons with Albinism in Malawi”. The project is being implemented in Machinga which is within the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Zomba.

We would like to reiterate the position taken by the Diocese of Zomba that Church procedures as provided for in the Code of Canon Law and the Laws of Malawi take place. CCJP is interested to see that a logical conclusion on this issue is arrived at and that the truth and justice come in the open.

CCJP is always inspired by the principles of the Catholic Social Teaching especially the teaching on the Dignity and Sanctity of Human Life. This principle teaches us that all human beings regardless of race, origin and religion are created in the image of God (Genesis 1:26-27). This entails that life has to be protected from conception to natural death. Based on this principle and in view of its mission and mandate, CCJP would like to categorically condemn the killings of people with albinism and the alleged linkage of Fr. Muhosha to this barbaric incident. CCJP, therefore, calls upon the mandated stakeholders in the justice system like the Police and the Judiciary to treat this case with the urgency that it deserves so that we get to the bottom of this matter which has been a puzzle to the Malawi nation for a long time.

Issued on: 17th April, 2018

Signed:

Boniface Chibwana: Acting National CCJP Coordinator

Lewis Msiyadungu: CCJP Coordinator, Diocese of Chikwawa

Joseph Kampango: CCJP Coordinator, Archdiocese of Blantyre

Lawrence Puliti: CCJP Coordinator, Diocese of Dedza

Louis Nkhata: CCJP Coordinator, Diocese of Karonga

Arnold Msimuko: CCJP Coordinator, Diocese of Mzuzu

Noel Mtodza: CCJP Coordinator, Archdiocese of Lilongwe

Bruno Banda: CCJP Coordinator, Diocese of Mangochi

Bryce Chawiya: CCJP Coordinator, Diocese of Zomba

Like this: Like Loading...