Busted: JB Advisor Sembereka Among Conspirators Against APM

CSOs that are organising the April 27 demonstrations are working with the likes of Louis Ngalande and Rafik Mbewe in plotting against President Peter Mutharika presidential candidacy for the DPP.

We can reveal that one of the CSO people involved is Macdonald Sembereka who runs an organization that does not have an address, is unregistered and cannot name its projects in the country. He calls it Mango Network.

In a leaked whatsapp conversation which happened between 10:32 and 1050 today, Louis Ngalande, Sembereka (phone number 0995494445) and two others on +265 999 91 16 88‬ and +265 888 44 42 15‬ plot against Mutharika’s candidacy in May 2019 elections.

In their conversation, the four conspirators call for date and venue for further discussion to plot that Mutharika “should not even appear on the ballot paper”.

“[04/15, 10:33 AM] ‪+265 888 44 42 15‬: Admin take note we need dates and venue for discussion. Fighting its not a cheap business we need to be more organized kwambiri.

[04/15, 10:36 AM] Louis Ngalande: Malemia Malawi Observing lets move on,” so goes part of the conversation.

Sembereka [04/15, 10:50 AM] ‪+265 995 49 44 45‬ hints at North DPP deputy governor Rafik Mbewe involvement in their conspiracy.

Sembereka is former advisor to Joyce Banda and his involvement in the DPP saga is clearest indication yet of not only CSOs pursuit of regime change agenda but also opposition meddling in DPP affairs to build a leverage for themselves for next year’s elections.

He and other CSO people including PAC have organized demonstrations allegedly in connection with K4 billion which Parliament approved for distribution to councils for development projects in constituencies.

However, these CSOs have, from Day 1 of Mutharika presidency been playing politics, pushing for regime agenda although they have been claiming objectivity in their work.

In fact, they have been hateful of DPP regimes and their conspiracy on the DPP candidacy is highly unlikely to have anything to do with the DPP.

Like this: Like Loading...