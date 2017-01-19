Businessman Shiraz Allegations Dismissed: Genuine Supplier To Malawi Government

Malawi law enforcement agencies Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Police Fiscal Unit and Malawi Revenue Authority have all fully cleared businessman Shiraz Ferreira of S.F International.

For the past two years, some bogus online publications in Malawi have been tarnishing the image of Ferreira on cashgate and money laundering allegations but with the clearance, everything has been put to rest.

Ferreira was embroiled into Cashgate accusations by some social media websites that he was defrauding government by getting payments on goods he did not supply to the Malawi Defence Force.

It all started in 2013 when cashgate was exposed in Malawi and some rival suppliers took advantage of the situation by tarnishing the business guru through smear campaign on social media, in a move to have his contract terminated.

However law enforcement agencies have dismissed the allegations saying Ferreira is a genuine supplier to the Malawi government who follows the terms and delivers.

According to one senior government official who spoke to our reporter in an exclusive interview had the following to say:

“S. F International has been a preferred supplier to the Malawi Defence Force for the last six years and is also the local Malawian representative for OTT Technologies who are military equipment manufacturers based in Pretoria, South Africa.

“It is clear that unlike what has been said so far on this issue, S.F International is not in anyway associated in cashgate scandal and not only does the company have a valid contract with the Malawi government but the supplies are being delivered in accordance to the contract.”

Our investigation in his Linkedin profile shows that he is a military supplier in Malawi.

Like this: Like Loading...