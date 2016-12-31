Businessman Iqbar Sodagar Moinuddian Mohmad Arrested At KIA For Attempting To Externalise Forex.

A 38 year-old Malawian businessman of Indian Origin was arrested on Friday December 30,2016 at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA ) for attempting to externalise foreign currency.

The money in his possession include 622,820 USA Dollars ,2 015 British Pounds and 15,860 Euros which after exchanging them into Malawi Kwacha will be almost Mk540 Million .

The suspect,whose full name is Iqbar Sodagar Moinuddian Mohmad,was arrested at the departures Lounge before boading an Aircraft to Dubai through Ethiopian Airways.He had refused his bag to go through the X-ray machine or to be physically searched by the Police Officers manning the checkpoint.

As a result,the Police Officers on duty became suspicious and conducted a thorough search whereby the said forex was found packed in his bag.

Also,15 breaks of Gold weighing 14 Kgs which was concealed in the bag was found wrapped in specially designed materials in order to beat the normal X-ray machine system.

Currently,Iqbar is in Police Custody at KIA and has admitted to have accumulated the forex from black market,without supporting documents.In relation to the 15 breaks of Gold weighing 14 Kgs,he claims to have bought it from an undisclosed Nigerian within Lilongwe.

He ( Iqbar ) is expected to appear before court soon to answer three counts namely : Illegal possession of foreign currency , Attempting to externalise forex and Money Laundering.

Iqbar was born in 1979 at a place called Maharashtra in Mumbai,India .He holds an Indian Passport number Z3216835 but has stayed in Lilongwe Area 2,Malawi for nearly twenty (20) years but no any personal building/House.

Sgt.Sapulain Chitonde.

PRO.Airports.

