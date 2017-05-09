Bushiri’s Blood Money Confuses Namisa…As Spirit of Violence, Wickedness and Greed Engulfs Malawi Media

The spirit of confusion and violence which comes with blood money has engulfed Misa Malawi for the first time after it accepted blood money from Prophet Bushiri amounting to K3million.

MISA, led by Thom Khanje, yesterday issued a statement that elections in Lilongwe were postponed after violence was about to erupt last week, which is unusual among the media in Malawi.

Khanje and his team wrote to the controversial prophet begging for resources despite receiving K5.5 millon from EU, K3.5 million from Airtel, K3 million from TMN and K800,000 from MRA among other donors.

Membership fees exceeded K10 million mark with almost 850 members registered.

However the MISA executive decided to be greedy and requested Bushiri whose source of income has been a source of questions.

One senior journalist asked if this was professional to ask for a religious grouping to fund a professional body.

“They were admant. I am sure the blood money we recieved caused all this mess, ” said a journalist.

MISA has called for another election on June 3, angering most journalists who say its too close a date for the candidates to iron out controversies surrounding ghost voters.

Bushiri has now engaged in an intense battle with former PRO who accuse of the Prophet of slandering him.

When when contacted he simply said “I can pay every journalist” and he cut off the line.

