Bushiri To Sponsor PAC’s ‘Regime Change’ Demos…Budget Pegged At K80million

Civil Society Organizations that are backing the Public Affairs Committee (PAC demonstrations on 13th December, have turned to the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for financial support.
The CSOs leaders that comprise Timothy Mtambo of the Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation CHRR, Gift Trapense of the Center for the Development of People (Cedep), Human rights activist Billy Mayaya met Bushiri’s Communications Director on Monday 4th December at area 47’s Annies Lodge where they presented a funding proposal for the demos to Bushiri through Nyondo.
Also present at the meeting was UDF publicist Ken Ndanga. The meeting was held at the Lodge where Nyondo was lodging and happened on Monday night from 8:30pm. The meeting was meant to start at 7pm but it delayed because Trapense was travelling from Mzuzu where he also had a meeting with other CSOs and Church leaders to support the Demos.
During the meeting which was chaired by Trapense, it was noted that for the demos to be a success they need resources to print t-shirts, placards, publicity and other logistics since the demos are to take place country wide.
Therefore Nyondo asked the meeting to come up with a budget and confirmed that Bushiri was ready to finance. The money that was mentioned was K80 million. Apart from Bushiri, the meeting agreed that other sources of funding include former president Joyce Banda and other opposition leaders.
It was noted during the meeting that even though MCP is supporting the demos, its leader Lazarus Chakwera hinted that the party is too block to finance them but promised to court other potential sponsors.
The CSO leaders therefore agreed to endorse the demos. The CSOs also agreed to push PAC that apart from the Electoral Reforms related bills they must include leadership and social issues for the demos to carry more weight.
