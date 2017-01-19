Bushiri Now Bankrolling MCP…Using MCP Youth, To Hold Joint Symposium On Jan 28 At Robins Park

Trouble rocked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is set crack further as a coup is being plotted by party youth to upstage Reverend Lazarus Chakwera for the youthful self-acclaimed billionaire Prophet Shepard Bushiri.

An insider to the plot, says after registering the Democratic People’s Congress by his members which swept most of Peoples Party structures with the promise of riches, the underground team has realised that the new party does not stand a chance to compete.

PP is essentially dead and those sticking to it share the K1.6 million quarterly parliamentary funding which is controlled by its run-away President Joyce Banda through her son.

“Joyce Banda who used to partly finance the prophet have parted ways as her cash chest is getting smaller. She is living on her allowance from a fellowship. Bushiri, as he has been very good at dumping people has effectively dumped her and he is going to dislodge Chakwera,” said a member of the team.

One of those approached to join the party who is an ardent follower of the MCP confirmed that he has been informed that MCP youth will be given loans and they will start demanding a young person to lead the party to make sure its attractive.

“Those that approached me include Leon Matanda, Edward Chileka and Jimion Nyanda. I know Henry Kachaje is part of the team,” disclosed the MCP official.

Another official pointed at a bogus and unregistered Christian Youth Association of Malawi (CYAMA) which has advertised Business Empowerment Symposium as a gimmick to start recruitment of young people for the party agenda. “Leon, Edward and Jimion have never done real businesses, they cant qualify to teach anybody. Leon has tried Law, Chileka an NGO and Jimion is a dobadoba. The only thing that links them is the plot against Chakwera and the party is watching them,” said a Chakwera official who said the group is expected to hold similar symposiums across the three regions and elect “networks” to facilitate loans.

“This group started from nowhere now it can afford to have its Lilongwe based executives hire everyone, hire a hall and even pay Lawi and Faith Mussa to perform. The question as MCP we are asking whats in it for our party members?,” said another. When called the three cut off their lines when the subject was introduced, but one forgot and could be over heard talking to his colleagues, “Chakwera achoke by August and we will pretend to demand that Bushiri should lead us. Ikakanika Plan B, tiuza a gule amulodze.”

Chakwera is being blamed for forging an alliance with businessman Sidik Mia who is a Muslim and the group hopes to recruit the Christian majority to force him out of the MCP. Chakwera is also facing another battle from suspended officials, Gustav Kaliwo and his own deputy Richard Msowoya who has warned that he will destabilise the party if Mia talks continue.

Like this: Like Loading...