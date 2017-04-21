Bushiri Introduces Anointed Pregnancy Tests That Shows The Name Of The Father…”The Power of God Will Get In”

Prophet Major One, whose real name is Shepard Bushiri, made the revelation during an interview on Mpumalanga FM this morning. In a recording of the interview posted on Media News, Bushiri explains that anointed pregnancy tests by him will help his female members and followers to know the man who made them pregnant because it’s a fact that they are sleeping around without protection and with spiritual husband’s as well.
Explained the prophet: “Instead of prophesying about man who made them pregnant they can just use my accurate anointed pregnancy test. I speak the Word to those pregnancy test. The power of God will get in, they use my tests and God does something.”
He also warned about the terrors of invisible men known as “spiritual husbands” that stalk ordinary people’s houses, sleeping with both men and women. These spiritual husbands who rape cause horror and agony in people’s lives, including causing supernatural pregnancies
Thats an achievement, big up major 1. you stands for Malawi and you are an example to many. if you are on top, you become a topic. That test is good if it is there, and we will not waste time in DNA analysis. We will just utilize that rapid test
INUYO MULIBE PANSI PA IYE & U WILL REMAIN THERE NGAKHALE MUTAMUIPITSA BWANJI.
Admin wa Malawi voice stop embarrassing DPP its better they get someone with proper investigative journalism who can feed people with better news…pls stop just reading fake news and copy and paste…improve achimwene otherwise you doing more harm than good
It sounds tasteless iyaaaa
Ngati tinakhalako ndi munthu wochenjela Ku Malawi kuno nde prophet Shepherd bushiri..this man has use all knowledge which God blessed him with…inuyo muzitaya nthawi ndizanuzo..but u can’t pull him down