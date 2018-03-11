Bushiri Hires Kelvin Silungwe Again, Appoints Him Depeco PRO

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has re-appointed Kelvin Silungwe as the Director of Public Relations and Communications for his party, the Democratic People’s Party (Depeco).

According to a press statement issued by Depeco’s Secretary General .A. Mwenechanya, the appointment is with immediate effect.

“It is my pleasure to announce the new appointment of Mr Kelvin Silungwe as Director of Public Relations and Communications with immediate effect.

“He is well known qualified public speaker in Malawi and across the world very committed to serve the people of Malawi through Depeco. Welcome Kelvin to the future of Malawi, ” reads the statement in part

