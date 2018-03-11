Bushiri Hires Kelvin Silungwe Again, Appoints Him Depeco PRO

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has re-appointed Kelvin Silungwe as the Director of Public Relations and Communications for his party, the Democratic People’s Party (Depeco).
According to a press statement issued by Depeco’s Secretary General .A. Mwenechanya, the appointment is with immediate effect.
“It is my pleasure to announce the new appointment of Mr Kelvin Silungwe as Director of Public Relations and Communications with immediate effect.
“He is well known qualified public speaker in Malawi and across the world very committed to serve the people of Malawi through Depeco. Welcome Kelvin to the future of Malawi, ” reads the statement in part
None of our business.
You are on Bushiri again in politics. Kodi munthuyu mumamutchukisa mundale bwanji? I have never heard anything from him attacking government but you attack him left and right. I remember the day he had a parade in Mzuzu ignited fire to the DPP executive. Sulungwe reconciliation with Bushiri does not mean that whatsoever he is doing it’s Bushiri systems. We have DPP people some are sons and daughters of Major 1. If DEPECO is Bushiri thing why Gelard Chavez the diehard of Bushiri a PP member not joining DEPECO. Brown is also a Bushiri member.
DEPECO positions as I heard they are all interim and is inviting people to join and compete.
MY ADVICE BUSHIRI INU A DPP mutayeni