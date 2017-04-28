Bushiri Floored In Style As Over 1million True Christians Attend Evangelist Buchan’s Prayers In SA “Without Miracle Promises & Anointing Liquids”

Police estimate that one million people showed up to the National Day of Prayer event organized by Angus Buchan in South Africa. On April 22, 2017, thousands of people flooded to a farm in Bloemfontein, located in the nation’s Free State, to pray for South Africa.

Hundreds of worshippers from all walks of life began to arrive in the Free State capital in droves on Friday night and most accommodation facilities in the area were fully-booked.

Thousands more people streamed into the city on the day of the occasion travelling in buses, minibuses and private cars.

People began to arrive at the venue from as early as 6am on Saturday.

The venue, a farm owned by former Springbok rugby player Ollie le Roux, had people waiting patiently for the evangelist to arrive.

He touched down in his private jet just a stone’s throw from the area where the event was held.

Although Buchan was supposed to have delivered his sermon at midday, he couldn’t start as scheduled but had to wait for people who were still flocking to the event. The evangelist addressed the gathering after two hours.

Buchan thanked thousands of people who graced the event with their presence, some of whom travelled throughout the night to get to the Free State. He said as Christians it was vital to pray together in one place.

“It is not good enough to just go to your house and pray with your family. We need to come together as a nation and we need to seek the Lord together. You may know it but there are one million people over here today.

“God is calling us to draw a line in the sand and say devil no further than this. God says He will save South Africa. He is a faithful God who answers our prayers. Amen!” he added.

Before he descended the stage, Buchan said he was waiting for a day for Parliament to be open every morning before he died.

“That time is coming. It’s coming very soon. We don’t want to see corruption and stealing in our country anymore.

“Through our prayers this country will change in one day. We want to see love and peace prevail in the new government.” said Buchan.

While prayer for one’s country is always needed, the emotional hyping up and search for signs and wonders is worrisome. Just watch this video, and please note from 6:25 forward the little whirlwind that showed up and how Buchan utilized this as a sign from heaven. Also note everyone’s emotional response.

Buchan is a farmer-turned-minister who wrote a book about his life and journey to faith, titled Faith Like Potatoes. His Shalom Ministries is concerned with fulfilling the Great Commission, caring for orphans and widows, and equipping the saints for the work of ministry, according to the website.

Organizers for the massive event pulled it together in just six short weeks and estimate that 1 million people were in attendance. Aerial shots of the crowd are certainly impressive. The theme of the event was “It’s Time,” and advertisements for the gathering featured the latter half of James 5:16: “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.”

Bloemfontein is located in the central part of South Africa, but the event drew people from all over the country. According to an article on enca.com, the theme of Buchan’s message was not necessarily a feel-good message. The charismatic preacher challenged attendees to think about bettering their own nation, communities and families before they seek to “save the whole world.”

“Sir, I have a very stern word for you word from God: Put your own house in order before you try and help somebody else. Sir, if you’ve got nothing good to say about South Africa, then with due respect shut up! Let’s see this country change in a day,” Buchan said. Although the emphasis was on prayer and interceding for the nation, enca.com says the current shaky political climate and the nation’s growing problem with crime were also discussed.

“This is a Christian country!” Buchan bellowed from the stage. “Jesus is Lord!”

